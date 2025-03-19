Williamson Wins Cap

Wednesday, 19th Mar 2025 19:15

Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson was in the Scotland U19s side which drew 1-1 with Sweden at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia this afternoon.

The Scotland youngsters are playing two friendlies while in Spain with a game against Poland on Saturday.

Williamson, 18, who was on loan at Chelmsford earlier in the season, was winning his 11th U19s caps having also played at U18 level.

U21s right-back Daniel Babb was an unused sub as the Republic of Ireland were beaten 3-0 in their opening European Championships elite round qualifier in Wolfsburg.

The Irish youngsters face Slovenia on Saturday and hosts Germany on Tuesday.

Babb, 19, who joined the Blues from League of Ireland side UCD in February 2024, won one cap at U19 level during during his time with the Dublin side, having previously played for the U17s and U18s. He has been a regular in John McGreal’s side this season.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache