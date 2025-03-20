Delap: Incredible to Watch Kane in Training

Thursday, 20th Mar 2025 09:49 Town striker Liam Delap has been speaking about training with the full England squad on Tuesday and says it was an incredible experience to watch Harry Kane, a player many believe the Blues frontman will eventually succeed as the Three Lions’ number nine, close up in training. Delap, 22, was left out of new boss Thomas Tuchel’s squad when it was announced last week, instead joining Blues teammates Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene in the U21s. However, on Tuesday afternoon, Delap was one of three U21s players called up to train with the senior squad, along with Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. “It was an incredible experience,” he said. “They’re all players I look up to, admire and carve my game upon. “They appreciate that everyone is here for a reason. There is so much expression of freedom, they let you be you, obviously in a structured way, but they let you be yourself. “I’ve been here through the age groups, so it’s always nice to come here and play with people you have played with through the years. “Some of my close friends are here, so it is always nice to come and play with them. James McAtee [also with the U21s] is my really close friend from [Manchester] City growing up.” Reflecting on working alongside England’s all-time top scorer and skipper Kane, 31, he added: “That was the first time I’ve trained with him. He is someone I’ve looked up to for ages. “He’s got everything and has had the most amazing career. He’s still flying. For someone like me to look up to him and then watch him live is an incredible experience. “I had a little chat with him, he’s a really nice guy. I watched him enough in the shooting drill to take so much from him. He’s just incredible. Everything goes in. “His all-round game is incredible and he’s played at the top level for so long now but as a striker it’s something I really enjoy doing, to watch the best practice and it's the best I've seen.” Delap is a physical number nine of the old school and he admits he enjoys that side of the game: “I've always loved a battle and loved putting myself about.” Blues boss Kieran McKenna said he felt Delap had been left out of the senior England squad to remain part of the U21s set-up ahead of this summer’s European Championships in Slovakia to give him experience of a big international competition. “It’s a motivation for any player inside this group or even outside of it. It’s an honour and a dream for anyone to play at a major tournament,” the Winchester-born frontman continued. “We have an unbelievable team, so hopefully we can do special things in the summer at the Euros.” Reflecting on his season with the Blues, in which he has scored 10 Premier League goals and attracted the interest of numerous bigger top flight clubs with Chelsea and Manchester United understood to be leading the chase, he says he always believed he could quickly establish himself. “I’ve always had that belief that I could [take to the Premier League quickly],” he said. “I had the backing of the manager and all the players, which has helped me push on. Credit to them because they have given me the confidence and the belief.” Quizzed on McKenna, he added:"He’s incredible, such a good guy. He’s improved and helped me so much, it’s just the little things. His ability to get the best out of every player is really good.” Delap is one of 14 Town players away on international duty with the first of the England U21s’ two friendlies against France in Yves Allainmat on Friday being shown live on the England YouTube channel

Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff



MK1 added 11:03 - Mar 20

Great experience for the young lad and can only help him going forward in his career. 0

runningout added 11:15 - Mar 20

not sure what age you stop becoming a ‘lad’ anymore 0

