Morgan Nets Debut Penalty For Northern Ireland U21s
Thursday, 20th Mar 2025 15:50

Blues youngster Rio Morgan netted from the penalty spot on his Northern Ireland U21s debut in a 1-1 draw with Moldova in Belek, Turkey this afternoon.

Morgan, 19, was in the startling line-up and stepped up to net from the spot in the 69th minute.

The Northern Irish youngsters are in Turkey playing a friendly tournament.


Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache



