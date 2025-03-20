Morgan Nets Debut Penalty For Northern Ireland U21s

Thursday, 20th Mar 2025 15:50

Blues youngster Rio Morgan netted from the penalty spot on his Northern Ireland U21s debut in a 1-1 draw with Moldova in Belek, Turkey this afternoon.

Morgan, 19, was in the startling line-up and stepped up to net from the spot in the 69th minute.

The Northern Irish youngsters are in Turkey playing a friendly tournament.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache