Enciso First Player With Town to Win Paraguay Cap

Friday, 21st Mar 2025 08:33

Julio Enciso became the first player with Town to win an international cap for Paraguay as La Albirroja beat Chile 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion overnight.

Enciso, who is on loan with the Blues for the rest of the season from Brighton, sent over the free-kick which led to Omar Alderete turning home the only goal on the hour mark.

The 21-year-old forward, who was substituted in injury time, was winning his 24th full cap.

As it stands, with other teams still to play their 13th fixtures, Paraguay, who travel to face Colombia on Wednesday, are up to fourth in the CONMOBOL World Cup qualification group with the top six qualifying for the finals automatically and the seventh-placed side going into a play-off.





Photo: REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo