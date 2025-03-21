Blues Trio Set For England U21s Action

Friday, 21st Mar 2025 09:07

Blues trio Liam Delap, Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene are set to add to their England U21s caps this evening.

The Young Lions are in friendly action against France in Yves Allainmat with the game shown live on the England YouTube channel.

Lee Carsley’s squad subsequently host Portugal at the Hawthorns on Monday.

Striker Delap, who trained with the senior England squad on Tuesday, has previously won 10 U21s caps, scoring two goals, Hutchinson two, netting once, and Philogene seven, bagging three times.





Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect