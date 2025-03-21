Muric Out of Kosovo Squad

Friday, 21st Mar 2025 13:22 Town keeper Aro Muric has been ruled out of Kosovo’s Nations League play-off second leg against Iceland having picked up a knock in last night’s first leg, which his side won 2-1. Muric, his team’s man of the match according to Sofascore, played the full 90 minutes against the Icelanders, but will now rejoin the Blues and miss the return leg, which is being played in Spain. The 26-year-old, who has taken his caps total to 43, only returned to training over the weekend having recently had an injection for a shoulder problem which had been hampering him for some weeks.



Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments