Cunha to Miss Wolves' Portman Road Visit

Friday, 21st Mar 2025 14:33 Wolves top scorer Matheus Cunha will miss his side’s visit to Portman Road on Saturday 5th April after an FA Independent Regulatory Commission banned him for one match in addition to his current three-game suspension for his red card against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup. Cunha, 25, was dismissed by referee Sam Barrott in the closing moments of extra-time of the tie, which the Cherries won on penalties following a 1-1 draw, for punching, kicking and headbutting opposition defender Milos Kerkez. The Brazilian international, who had scored his side’s goal, subsequently appeared to refuse to leave the touchline while arguing with staff who were pointing him towards the dressing room and the FA charged him with acting in an improper manner in relation to his reluctance to leave the pitch. A red card for violent conduct triggers an automatic three-match suspension, which he is currently serving, and now the Independent Regulatory Commission has added an additional match, as well as issuing him with a £50,000 fine, which will see him miss the visit to Portman Road. Wolves are currently 17th in the Premier League table with the Blues one place behind needing to make up nine points - and also a significant goal difference - in the remaining nine games in order to avoid relegation. Following Town’s 2-1 win at Molineux in December, Cunha elbowed and aggressively removed a member of the Blues’ security staff’s glasses. The clash was missed by referee Simon Hooper but the striker later accepted an FA charge and was suspended for two matches and fined £80,000.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra



SammonOfKnowledge added 14:49 - Mar 21

Ahhh, if only we were within touching distance. Just 1 point from both Southampton games and the Leicester game, and no points from any of Palace, West Ham, Everton, etc. has really killed us. What a frustrating season! 3

