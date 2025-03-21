Delap Scores But Hutchinson Sent Off as England U21s Beaten in France
Friday, 21st Mar 2025 22:00
Liam Delap netted his third England U21s goal but Omari Hutchinson was sent off seven minutes after coming off the bench in a topsy-turvy 5-3 friendly defeat to France at the Stade du Moustoir, Yves Allainmat, while Jaden Philogene hit the post in the first half.
Delap and Philogene, winning their 11th and eighth U21s caps respectively, started and were involved in a goal after only 90 seconds, the striker heading a corner from the right towards the far post, the ball hitting the wideman and falling to Manchester City’s James McAtee, who smashed into the roof of the net.
However, France hit back twice quickly and were in front by the seventh minute, before Philogene cut in from the left and hit a 15th-minute shot which French keeper palmed away, then two minutes later struck the far post with a strike from a similar area.
Chances continued to come in great number at both ends and France made it 3-1 on 34, then England pulled one back four minutes later, Philogene’s blocked shot subsequently crossed to the far post from where McAtee nodded back to Harvey Elliott, who stabbed home.
Hugo Ekitike completed his hat-trick to make it 4-2 to France in the 54th minute, before Delap netted on 61, nodding into the net from close range after McAtee’s chip had hit the far post and bounced down inside the six-yard box.
Elliott blazed a penalty well over four minutes later before France made it 5-3 in the 76th minute, Delap and Philogene making way as VAR gave the goal the once-over and Hutchinson coming on to win his third U21s cap.
The former Chelsea man’s time on the field was abruptly curtailed on 85 when he was shown a straight red card for sliding in and catching Thierno Barry on the shin with a raised boot, although he had appeared to be trying to pull his boot out of the way and subsequently apologised to the French player.
England's U21s are in action again on Monday when they host Portugal in another friendly at the Hawthorns.
Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
