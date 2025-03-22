Broadhead One of Four Who Could Win Caps

Saturday, 22nd Mar 2025 10:03 Nathan Broadhead and Blues youngsters Rio Morgan, Daniel Babb and Woody Williamson could all add to their international caps today. Broadhead is with the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening (BBC Three/BBC One Wales/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website, KO 7.45pm). The 26-year-old forward, who has been handed the number 23 he usually wears with Wales, has previously won 13 full caps, scoring two international goals. His Blues teammate Wes Burns misses out on a call having suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Former Town striker Kieffer Moore is named in the party, as is Brennan Johnson, son of ex-Blues frontman David. Craig Bellamy’s side also face North Macedonia in Skopje on Tuesday. Forward Morgan, 19, bagged a debut penalty for Northern Ireland’s U21s as they drew 1-1 with Moldova in the first of three games at a friendly tournament in Belek, Turkey on Thursday. This afternoon, they face Ukraine’s U20s in their second match (KO 2pm). #Debut #Goal@NorthernIreland pic.twitter.com/wjvNckxZrk — Rio Oudnie-Morgan (@RioOudnieMorgan) March 20, 2025 Blues U21s right-back Daniel Babb is with the Republic of Ireland U19s squad for their European Championships elite round qualifiers in Wolfsburg, Germany. Babb was an unused sub as the Irish youngsters 3-0 to on Finland on Wednesday and has again been named on the bench for this morning’s game against Slovenia, which kicks-off at 10am. They complete their matches when they take on the hosts on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, who joined the Blues from League of Ireland side UCD in February 2024, won one cap at U19 level during during his time with the Dublin side, having previously played for the U17s and U18s. He has been a regular in John McGreal’s side this season. Keeper Williamson, 18, won his 11th Scotland U19s cap as his side drew 1-1 with Sweden in a friendly at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on Wednesday. This evening they take on Poland in another friendly at the same venue (KO 7pm).

Photo: Reuters



