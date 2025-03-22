Women's Portman Road Match on Town TV

Saturday, 22nd Mar 2025 11:09

Ipswich Town Women’s Portman Road match against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday is being shown live on TownTV and the club’s YouTube channel and Twitter. (KO 2pm).

Town have sold more than 9,000 tickets for the women’s second ever league match at the stadium and a crowd in excess of the 10,173 which attended last year’s 5-0 victory over Chatham is anticipated tomorrow.

Those that are unable to make it to the ground can watch it on TownTV and it will be free to watch on YouTube and Twitter, with a full pre-match show from 1pm featuring currently injured midfielder Charlotte Fleming and regular pundit Ian Westlake, hosted by James Kirtland and with manager Joe Sheehan, skipper Maria Boswell, also currently out injured, and women’s general manager Rachel Harris also appearing.

Regular TownTV commentator Glenn Wheeler will cover the game alongside ex-Town captain Blue Wilson.

Tickets for Sunday’s match are available here.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images