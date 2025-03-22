Morgan Wins Second Cap But Broadhead Unused Sub

Saturday, 22nd Mar 2025 21:52

Rio Morgan won his second Northern Ireland U21s cap this afternoon, while Nathan Broadhead was an unused sub as Wales beat Kazakhstan 3-1 in their opening World Cup qualifier this evening.

The Welsh got their qualification campaign under way with a victory at the Cardiff City Stadium but with Broadhead left on the bench throughout.

The 26-year-old will hope to add to his 13 full caps and two international goals when Wales face North Macedonia in Skopje on Tuesday.

Forward Morgan, 19, came on as a second-half sub and won his second Northern Ireland U21s cap as they were beaten 1-0 by Ukraine’s U20s in Turkey.

They play their final game of the three-game friendly tournament on Tuesday against Uzbekistan U21s (KO 5pm).

Right-back Daniel Babb was an unused sub for the second game running as the Republic of Ireland U19s drew 1-1 with Slovenia in their European Championships elite round qualifiers in Wolfsburg, Germany. They complete their matches when they take on the hosts on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Blues from League of Ireland side UCD in February 2024, won one cap at U19 level during during his time with the Dublin side, having previously played for the U17s and U18s. He has been a regular in John McGreal’s U21s side this season.

Keeper Woody Williamson, 18, was on the bench as Scotland’s U19s lost 4-1 to Poland in a friendly in Spain.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache