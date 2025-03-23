Scotland and Ireland in Nations League Action

Sunday, 23rd Mar 2025 09:23 George Hirst, Cieran Slicker, Dara O’Shea and Jack Taylor could all add to their caps this evening when their sides are involved in UEFA Nations League play-off second legs. Hirst, who made his international debut as a sub on Thursday, and Slicker are with Scotland, who play Greece at Hampden Park (BBC Two, KO 5pm), having secured a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Piraeus. The Blues striker again seems most likely to be on the bench, while Slicker is the third-choice keeper in the squad and appears certain to have to wait for his international debut. O’Shea started and won his 33rd cap and Taylor came on as a sub to pick up his second as the Republic of Ireland won their play-off first leg 2-1 against Bulgaria in Plovdiv on Thursday. The two teams meet again at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this evening (Amazon Prime, KO 7.45pm). Keeper Aro Muric pulled out of the Kosovo squad facing Iceland in Spain their second leg today, leading 2-1 from the first leg, having picked up a knock in the first game in Pristina.

Photo: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MK1 added 09:55 - Mar 23

Great experience for all the Town players involved in international squads. Hirst will be gaining great experience with the Scotland squad and it will only make him and the others better players. If you get your chance lads, take it with both feet. Do yourselves proud. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments