Two Changes as Town Women Face Plymouth at Portman Road

Sunday, 23rd Mar 2025 13:49

Ipswich Town Women have made two changes for this afternoon’s Portman Road fixture against Plymouth Argyle.

Shauna Guyatt drops out of the squad having suffered a knock in the 2-0 win at Gwalia United last week and is replaced by Lucy O’Brien, who will start as the number 10.

All-time top scorer and appearance-maker Natasha Thomas is also back in the XI as the central striker with Lucy Watson dropping to the bench.

Natalia Negri is in goal with Leah Mitchell at right-back and Summer Hughes on the left, while Megan Wearing and Grace Garrad are the centre-halves.

In midfield, Kyra Robertson skippers in club captain Maria Boswell’s absence through injury and will be partnered by Ruby Doe.

Either side of O’Brien, Sophie Peskett will be on the right and Ella Rutherford on the left.

Forward Angela Addison misses out through injury, while teenager Kaci-Jai Bonwick is on the first-team bench for only the second time.

The game, which kicks off at 2pm, is being shown live on TownTV and for free on the club’s YouTube channel and Twitter.

Town: Negri, Mitchell, Garrad, Wearing, Hughes, Robertson (c), Doe, Peskett, O’Brien, Rutherford, Thomas. Subs: Hartley, Watson, Seaby, Bowyer, Barker, Williams, Bonwick.

Plymouth: Felgate, Dickson, Thomas, Papaioannou (c), Pomfret, Whitmore, Sara, Wilson, Stephens, Kuyken, Smith. Subs: Weeks, Crawford, Knott, Jarvis, O’Shea, Orchard, Edwards. Referee: Fabio Roque.





Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC

oldburian added 14:16 - Mar 23

One nil up. 0