O'Brien: An Even More Special Occasion Than Last Year

Sunday, 23rd Mar 2025 20:11 Opening goalscorer Lucy O’Brien hailed Ipswich Town Women’s 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road as even more special than their first league game at the stadium last year. O’Brien got the afternoon off to a perfect start, scoring from close range after only 104 seconds. All-time top scorer and appearance-maker Natasha Thomas added the second and, in the second half, Sophie Peskett the third before the Pilgrims, who by that stage were down to 10 women after skipper Panagiota Papaioannou’s dismissal for two bookable offences, pulled one back late on. The result, coupled with title rivals Hashtag United’s 2-0 loss at Gwalia United, took the Blues to the top of the table on goal difference with two games in hand on the Essex side, while the attendance of 10,807 was up on the 10,173 who watched last March’s 5-0 victory over Chatham Town. The Town team were still on the pitch giving autographs and having selfies taken long after the final whistle. “It’s so special,” the forward said reflecting on the day. “I didn’t think we could top last year, but we’ve got out there, we’ve got a new record crowd, another three points on the day and it’s probably been an even more special occasion than last year, which was hard to achieve. “We’ve just been signing so many autographs, inspiring the next generation, which is really exciting to see. “It’s so special, so rewarding. I think as a player, you want to get the three points and enjoy the game but after the match, going over and seeing so many young fans, old fans as well, just turning up to watch us play, it’s such an honour. Almost as special as the three points. “And it’s so special to be able to be that role model for the younger generation. I’ve said before, growing up, the women’s game wasn’t as high profile, so there wasn’t the opportunity to go to a game with 10,000 fans and watch my favourite. “To be a part of that for the next generation, it’s a magical feeling and I’m honoured to be part of it.” Regarding the game itself, which the Blues dominated from start to finish, the 21-year-old said: “I think it was a good performance. Maybe if we’re being critical we would have liked a few more goals but I think we can’t complain. A 3-1 win, a good performance, I think there were some really exciting passages of play. “Portman Road’s a carpet, so we were really able to connect between lines, which is something we love to do and a good performance all-round.”

Plymouth sat back en masse and O’Brien believes Town are better prepared again opposition taking that approach than they were previously. “It’s a testament to how far we’ve come,” she said. “A couple of years ago maybe we wouldn’t have been able to play between lines and break down the opposition as well as we’ve done today. On another day we could have had four or five goals. “I think it’s a real credit to the girls and how we’ve worked that we’re able to put in a good performance and get a result where maybe previously we wouldn’t have been able to.” O’Brien’s goal was probably as any she’ll ever score, tapping home from close range after Argyle keeper Lily Felgate had palmed Thomas’s right-wing cross out to her on the edge of the six-yard box. “I said to the girls I don’t think I could miss!” she smiled. “But so special, the whole experience, really, not just scoring, but the whole game, seeing so many fans, it’s so emotional for me. “At the end of the game I got a bit tearful, I was just saying to the girls that it means so much, not just the match, not just the three points but inspiring the next generation, it’s such an honour, but it is really emotional.” The Portman Road roar after she scored is something which won’t be quickly forgotten. “When we walked out as well, walking out of the tunnel when you first hear the roar it’s so special, it gives me goosebumps, really gets me excited,” she enthused. “And to score that goal after two minutes and hear the crowd erupt was such a special feeling, one I’ll cherish for a long time.” O’Brien, who joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 having previously been with Cambridge United and MK Dons youth systems, paid tribute to the backing Town has given its women’s team in recent seasons. “I think it just shows how amazing this club is,” she added. “They’ve backed us from years ago when other clubs in the same divisions didn’t get the backing that they needed from the higher-ups at the club. “But at Ipswich, we’re so lucky to be here, being part of such a special club across the men’s, the women’s, the academy, it’s so special and the fact that they’ve given us the backing that we need, given us opportunities like today, it just helps to grow the women’s game and it’s going to inspire the next generation and it’s a real honour to be part of.” She says having played at Portman Road twice, she’s hungry to get out there again, something which could well happen more frequently in future seasons, but also enjoys playing at the Martello Ground, the women’s side’s usual home. “I think days like today when it’s so special, it just makes us want it every week,” she said. “But Felixstowe’s amazing too, we have such a great turnout there and sometimes with the smaller pitch, smaller crowd it makes it more of an enclosed atmosphere, which works in our favour as well. “I think there are pros and cons to both and we just have to be grateful for all the opportunities we’re given.” The Blues are now very much in the driving seat for promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time. Town could effectively have claimed the title before Hashtag play again with their two games in hand being played before the Tags are in action for their penultimate match. But O’Brien insists she and her teammates are taking little notice of the table or other results. “We won’t look at it too much,” she said. “We’ll work hard every week. This week we’ll turn up on Tuesday and we won’t look too much at other results or at the table, we’ll just put in the work, work hard, graft away and see what happens when the season comes to an end. But it is a bit exciting.” Dressing room celebrations with Ed!🤩 pic.twitter.com/UP8hbB2QaJ — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) March 23, 2025 Asked what manager Joe Sheehan said in the dressing room afterwards, O’Brien said: “He’s really pleased with the day. It’s been such a great occasion for everybody, such a special day. But he’s very much, don’t get too ahead of ourselves, look at next week rather than looking at the bigger picture. “The message was very much don’t get too high, don’t get too low and turn up on Tuesday and get ready to work hard again.” After the match, the squad were joined in their dressing room by Blues sponsor and shareholder Ed Sheeran. “A special experience for us,” she said. “He’s such a famous, such a well-known person, but he’s so down to earth, he’s such a nice guy and I’m honoured to be able to share that moment with him and I wonder if he knows my name now!”

