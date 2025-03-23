Hirst and Taylor Win Caps

George Hirst and Jack Taylor won international caps as substitutes this evening but with their teams having very different results.

Taylor came on in the 82nd minute to win his third cap as the Republic of Ireland beat Bulgaria 2-1 in Dublin to complete a 4-2 aggregate victory and secure their UEFA Nations League B status. Teammate Dara O’Shea remained on the bench throughout.

Hirst was introduced from the bench five minutes after half-time as Scotland were beaten 3-0 at Hampden Park by Greece having led 1-0 from the first leg in Piraeus.

The Town striker, winning his second cap, was booked for speaking out of turn to the referee.

The Scots, for whom Blues keeper Cieran Slicker was on the bench, drop into Nations League B as a result of the 3-1 aggregate defeat.





Photo: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne