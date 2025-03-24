Football Quiz Night in Felixstowe

Monday, 24th Mar 2025 16:28

Red12 Recruitment is hosting a Football Quiz Night in the Red12 Bar at Felixstowe & Walton United’s Martello Ground on Friday 28th March (7pm).

Email ian@red12recruitment.com if you want to enter a team of a maximum of four, £40 per team.

All proceeds go to Felixstowe & Walton with food included and prizes to the winners.









Photo: Action Images