Hutchinson Starts For England U21s, Delap and Philogene on Bench

Monday, 24th Mar 2025 18:44

Omari Hutchinson starts for England’s U21s in their friendly against Portugal at the Hawthorns this evening (KO 7.45pm), despite his red card in Friday’s game against France.

The forward was dismissed six minutes after coming on as a sub during the 5-3 defeat having caught a French player with a high boot as he slid in to make a challenge, although appeared to be pulling out of the tackle as he made contact.

As that game was also a friendly, the 21-year-old is permitted to play in tonight’s match and wins his fourth U21s cap and will be aiming to add to his single goal at that level.

Teammates Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene, who both started the game against France, are on the bench, the striker having netted his third U21s goal in his 11th appearance. Philogene has won eight U21s caps, also scoring three times.

The game is being shown live on England’s YouTube channel.





Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect