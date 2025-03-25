Exclusive Edition of Book on Town's Greatest Season Now On Sale

Tuesday, 25th Mar 2025 09:51 Newly rediscovered copies of 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History are now available with a new high quality clothbound sleeve and an individually numbered certificate hand-signed by Russell Osman, the only player to appear in all 66 matches during that campaign, and Terry Butcher. The book was produced in 2010 to celebrate the anniversary of the famous season in which the Blues won the UEFA Cup and came close to achieving a treble. Now, 275 copies have been found in storage in immaculate condition and are being made available for sale as part of an exclusive special edition package with the sleeve and certificate signed by the legendary central defensive partnership. 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History was written by Mel Henderson who, as the club’s public relations officer attended every match during that famous campaign and produced by Neil Prentice and the team responsible for All To Play For, the recent publication documenting George Burley’s time as manager at Portman Road. This special edition forms part of the ITFC Icons collector’s set. The book includes in-depth interviews with all those Town heroes who made history for the club: Sir Bobby Robson, Bobby Ferguson, Paul Cooper, Mick Mills, Steve McCall, Frans Thijssen, Osman, Butcher, John Wark, Arnold Muhren, Paul Mariner, Alan Brazil, Eric Gates, Kevin Beattie, George Burley and Kevin O’Callaghan. 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History is available from TWTD here for £40 including postage and packaging, UK and Ireland only. Meanwhile, there are still copies of All to Play For, the book celebrating the Town management career of Blues legend George Burley, available from TWTD for £35.

Photo: Jacob Bailey



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments