Hirst Determined First Scotland Call Won't Be His Last

Tuesday, 25th Mar 2025 08:48 Town striker George Hirst is determined his first Scotland camp and first international caps won’t be his last. The 26-year-old switched international allegiance from England a fortnight ago and the last week was drafted into Steve Clarke’s squad for the Nations League play-offs. Hirst came on as a sub in both games as the Scots won the first leg in Piraeus 1-0 but were defeated 3-0 at Hampden Park in the second on Sunday to drop into Nations League B. However, despite the disappointing result, the former Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday frontman thoroughly enjoyed his first taste of senior international football “Personally, I was absolutely delighted to be called up, first and foremost, and to get the opportunity to go out there and play for Scotland is absolutely massive to me,” he said. “[The camp was] incredible. Obviously, it would have been nice to get the result and it would have been a perfect camp to be honest, but that didn't happen. But I've enjoyed this week so much and all the boys have been so, so welcoming. “I think it's a really great group. I've been at plenty of clubs in my career so far and not every group is as good as the group is here. “So, I'm pretty fortunate to be a part of that and they've all made me feel very welcome and very at home. For me personally, it's been sort of a dream come true. “Obviously, never take this position for granted and for me it's about going back to Ipswich now and doing everything I can to put myself in a position where I can get called up again. “There's a situation where this is my first and last camp, but hopefully that's not the case. Like I say, it's for me to go away now and really focus on Ipswich and try and help them stay in the Premier League. If I can help do that, then hopefully that leads to bigger and better things. “It's tough. Obviously, me coming into the group as sort of a new boy, I'm trying to see the way that things work here and stuff like that and the strengths of the players in this squad and they're trying to figure out my strengths and whatnot. And obviously, it's hard. “We've only sort of been together for a week. It's been quite a short camp so it is hard to sort of build those relationships being my first time here. “So, I go back to Ipswich and there are lads there who know me like the back of the hand. It's obviously nice when that's the case. But I'm sure that'll come. “Hopefully, if I can keep getting selected and doing my part. So there are things to build on, for sure.” Hirst says he tried to take in the Hampden atmosphere as fans paid tribute to legend Denis Law, who died recently. “I tried my very best to soak it up,” he added. “I try not to take it for granted and I never know when I’m going to get that opportunity again to be here and to be a part of it. “I’m sort of trying to treat every opportunity like it's the last one. It was obviously a beautiful moment before the game and the fact that I was on the bench meant I could soak it up a little bit more than if I was probably starting to be fair. So, it's something that hopefully I can be a part of again.” Regarding his father David, who won three senior caps for England in the early nineties, scoring once, he said:“He couldn't make the other night, actually, but I know what he’s like, he's pretty tough on me so he probably only comes when I start! “He'll have been watching it. He'll have been in the boozer somewhere. I’ll get him up to speed with Flower of Scotland eventually! “When I had this opportunity and spoke to Steve Clarke, he was probably the first person I rang and he had no qualms. He was dead set on going for it.”

Photo: REUTERS/Louiza Vradi



