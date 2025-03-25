Burgess, Broadhead and Enciso Among Those Who Could Add to Caps

Tuesday, 25th Mar 2025 09:47 Centre-half Cameron Burgess and forwards Nathan Broadhead and Julio Enciso are among the Town players who could win international caps today. Burgess’s Australia are the first to get into action when they face China in a World Cup qualifier in Hangzou at 11am and the Town man has been named in their starting XI. The 29-year-old will be winning his 15th full international cap having played the full 90 minutes of the 5-1 victory over Indonesia in Sydney on Thursday. The Socceroos remain second in their qualification group. Broadhead, an unused sub with Wales as they beat Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, will hope to win his 14th full cap and add to his two international goals when Wales face North Macedonia in Skopje in another World Cup qualifier this evening (BBC Three, BBC One Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, KO 7.45pm). Enciso and Paraguay take on Colombia away in Barranquilla in a World Cup qualifier (KO midnight UK time). The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Brighton, became the first player to represent the Paraguayans when he was in the side which beat Chile 1-0 in the early hours of Friday. Paraguay are fifth in the qualification group with the top six securing a place in the finals and the seventh going into a play-off. Elsewhere, 19-year-old forward Rio Morgan will be hoping to win his third Northern Ireland U21s cap when his side take on Uzbekistan U21s in their final game at a friendly tournament in Turkey (KO 5pm). Morgan bagged the winning goal from the penalty spot on his debut against Moldova in the opening fixture, then came on as a sub as the Northern Irish youngsters were beaten by Ukraine’s U20s on Saturday. Right-back Daniel Babb is with the Republic of Ireland U19s for their European Championships elite round qualifiers in Wolfsburg, Germany. Babb, a regular in John McGreal’s Town U21s side, has been an unused sub in both their games so far - a 3-0 defeat to Finland and a 1-1 draw with Slovenia - but will hope to win his second U19s cap when they take on the hosts this afternoon (KO 2pm). was an unused sub for the second game running as the Republic of Ireland U19s drew 1-1 with Slovenia in their European Championships elite round qualifiers in Wolfsburg, Germany. They complete their matches when they take on the hosts on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, who joined the Blues from League of Ireland side UCD in February 2024, won one cap at U19 level during during his time with the Dublin side, having previously played for the U17s and U18s. He has been a regular in John McGreal’s U21s side this season.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments