Morgan and Babb Win Caps

Tuesday, 25th Mar 2025 17:28

Blues youngsters Rio Morgan and Daniel Babb added to their international caps this afternoon.

Forward Morgan (pictured) won his third Northern Ireland U21s cap as his side beat their Uzbekistan counterparts 1-0 in their third and final friendly of three in Turkey.

The 19-year-old started two and came on as a sub in one and netted the decisive penalty on his debut in the 1-0 victory over Moldova.

Right-back Babb played the full 90 minutes as he won his second Republic of Ireland U19s cap and his first while with the Blues as his side were narrowly beaten 1-0 by hosts Germany in their final European Championships elite round qualifier in Wolfsburg.

The Irish youngsters finished bottom of their group, Babb, 19, having been an unused sub in the previous two matches.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache