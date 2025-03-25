Wardley Targeting Portman Road Fight This Summer

Tuesday, 25th Mar 2025 19:43 Ipswich-born, Town-supporting heavyweight boxer Fabio Wardley says talks are under way to stage a fight at Portman Road this summer. The 30-year-old, the Commonwealth, WBO European and WBA International heavyweight champion, is the number one contender for a world title shot in the WBA rankings with Kubrat Pulev the current holder of that belt. “He's in the mix of names that we're stirring the pot with,” Wardley told Sky Sports when the prospect of a fight against the Bulgarian was put to him. “Although I've had my good British-level fights and the middling-level kind of, some people may do a little bit of European and then jump to the kind of world level, but I feel like I'm ready to jump to that world level. “So Pulev is one of the men in the pot. There's Pulev, there's [Jarrell] Miller, there's [Jared] Anderson, there's Michael Hunter. “That's the mix I believe I'm in. I'm a world title contender now. So all I believe is left to do is to prove it by fighting another contender. I've got to prove myself and I've got no problem in that. “I feel like Kubrat Pulev being a world champion with the WBA that he is, I feel like that's a test I'm more than happy to take on.” While he says he doesn’t yet know who his next opponent will be, Wardley says discussions have been ongoing regarding the Portman Road fight which has been a target for some years. “The Portman Road thing is a dream and me, my team, Frank [Warren], Queensbury, the football club as well, we’re all working very closely to try and pull something off this summer if we can,” he said. “With the situation with something like a stadium fight and then when you’re mixing with these top level contenders, there’s a lot of things that need to align, a lot of stuff that needs to align. “It’s a small window to work with [with Town] and on that side you’ve got which opponent do you pick and what’s their window in terms of their training camp etc. “There’s moving pieces all over, but if it can come off perfectly, fantastic. One way or another I believe I’m a world title contender and I will be putting myself up against one of those guys.”

