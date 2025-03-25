Broadhead Wins Cap as Wales Grab Draw

Tuesday, 25th Mar 2025 22:01

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead won his 14th full cap as Wales drew 1-1 with North Macedonia in a dramatic World Cup qualifier in Skopje, both goals coming in injury time.

The 26-year-old started as the number 10 behind Brennan Johnson, son of Town legend David, and put in a lively display.

Broadhead had one real chance in the 56th minute when he shot well over from the edge of the box following a sharp Wales break and was replaced on 75.

The game looked set to end in a 0-0 draw until a wayward 91st-minute backpass from Joe Allen played in Bojan Miovski to seemingly seal the three points for the home side and inflict the first defeat of Craig Bellamy’s time in charge of Wales.

However, five minutes later, former Blues striker Kieffer Moore nodded down a Neco Williams long ball and David Brooks hooked the ball into the net to grab a draw, which was the least Wales deserved on the balance of the game.

Later this evening, Julio Enciso will be the last of Town’s international band to play with his Paraguay side in action away against Colombia with the game kicking off at midnight.





Photo: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski