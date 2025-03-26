Enciso Hits Stunner For Paraguay

Wednesday, 26th Mar 2025 09:34 Julio Enciso scored a superb equaliser as Paraguay came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Colombia in a World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla overnight. Colombia were two goals in front by the 13th-minute mark but the Paraguayans pulled one back via Junior Alonso in first-half injury time before Enciso’s third international goal in his 25th game for his country secured a point, bringing the ball in from the left before smashing into the top corner from the edge of the box. The forward, on loan with the Blues from Brighton for the rest of the season, had to wait before the goal was confirmed with VAR checking at length whether he had been offside when he picked the ball up when he initially received the ball. “I tried to take it on, I didn't hesitate to shoot and thank God it went in,” the 21-year-old said afterwards. “The coach always instilled calm in us, in these kinds of games, you have to stay calm. That's what he told us, and we did it. It was a fair draw.” Paraguay remain fifth in the CONMOBOL World Cup qualification group with the top six qualifying for the finals automatically and the seventh-placed side going into a play-off. El golazo de Enciso para poner en un cuadro 🔝😍 #EliminatoriasSudamericanas pic.twitter.com/jXqKYb6eSI — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 26, 2025

Photo: REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo



brendenward35 added 09:59 - Mar 26

Wow what a goal, hopefully score a few for us for the remainder of the season

Whos_blue added 10:04 - Mar 26

Yes please! 0

