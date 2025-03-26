McKenna: International Recognition Still Special For Us

Wednesday, 26th Mar 2025 11:29 Town boss Kieran McKenna was delighted to see George Hirst become the latest player to win a first full international cap while at Town and the Blues having three of their young attackers in the England U21s squad, and says international recognition is still special to the club. Hirst switched his allegiance from England, who he had represented at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, to Scotland and won his first two caps as a sub during this international break. Liam Delap, Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene all scored for the England U21s in their two friendlies, the latter pair in Monday’s 4-2 friendly victory over Portugal at the Hawthorns. Overall, the Blues had 11 first-team players with squads and another three from the academy. “International recognition for us is still a special thing for us as a club and for the players because there are a lot of players like George who have been on the journey with us over the last few years,” McKenna told Sky Sports. “So when you see someone like George making his senior international debut and doing well for Scotland in the couple of games in which he’s come on, everyone’s really proud of him. “Having young talent at the club, if you’re talking about the likes of Liam, Omari and Jaden representing England U21s, having two goalscorers in Monday night’s U21 fixture from Ipswich Town in Jaden and Omari, I think these are really positive things for the football club. There’ some good signs there.” McKenna admits that the Blues have a big week coming up with three games in four days at AFC Bournemouth and at home to Wolves. Town have only nine matches left in which to secure their Premier League status but are 18th, nine points plus goal difference behind the Molineux club, who they host a week on Saturday following the trip to face the 10th-placed Cherries a week today. “It is, even just by the numbers because there are nine games left and we’ve got two of them in three days,” he said. “It’s a big week in terms of points to play for, it’s a big week in terms of a good chunk of our remaining fixtures and, of course, one of them being the Wolves fixture who are the team who I think are one position above us in the league. That puts a little bit more on that game as well. “It’s a big three-day block, there’s no doubt about it. We’ll have plenty of time to prepare and it’s up to us to be as ready as we can and try and deliver good performances in both games and get points on the board.” Asked what lessons have been learned in the Premier League, the Blues manager said: “A big thing is we’re not in the process of reflecting on everything at this stage of the season. “We’ve got nine games left and we’re on to the next game and we want to finish this season really, really strongly and we’re still trying to make it a great season. That’s where our mindset is at and that’s where all our focus is. “Of course, when you climb as quickly as we have from League One to the Premier League as a football club, you’re going to learn a lot of things along the way and making the jump from where we were this time last year to now, to the Premier League with the group that we have and the rate of change that there’s been, you’re going to learn an awful lot from it. “And we certainly have and I think it’s been a pretty unique journey for the Premier League and a unique challenge and everyone involved in that process is going to be a lot wiser and a lot stronger for it. “Certainly at the end of the season, hopefully after a successful end to the season, we’ll look back on a lot of things and we’ll all be stronger and wiser for the experience, but for now, honestly, our focus is on Bournemouth and trying to get ready for the next game and finishing the season as strongly as we can.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



victorysquad added 12:12 - Mar 26

I hope, regardless of what happens this season, McKenna can see what is being built here and wants to stay. The training ground needs to start immediately, and the path we have set bringing in youngsters, needs to continue. If we can return to the Premier League in 1 year with this crop of youngsters 12 months older, we will be in an amazing situation. I think we all fully trust Ashton / McKenna to fully analyse this season and ensure next time, we are in a stronger position to tolerate the League.



Bobby Robson was here for 13 years, before being England manager for 8 years, before going further in a fantastic career. There is no rush for McKenna to move on this summer, this is an incubation period in his career where he can learn and develop, where he is protected by a mature and well backed management team. 1

Carberry added 12:40 - Mar 26

“It’s a big week in terms of points to play for.....of course, one of them being the Wolves fixture who are the team who I think are one position above us in the league.



Did you mis-quote him? Surely he didn't say that? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments