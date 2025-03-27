Former Blues Defender Mings on Euro 2028 Hosting Board

Thursday, 27th Mar 2025 09:30 Former Town defender Tyrone Mings has been appointed to the board of UK & Ireland 2028 Limited, the company charged with overseeing the local delivery of Euro 2028. Mings, 32, now with Aston Villa, is one of three non-executive directors along Susan Ahern, a barrister who specialises in arbitration, regulation and sports law, and Alan Stewart, a former chief financial officer at Tesco and Marks & Spencer. The FA is understood to have wanted a current player on the board. UK & Ireland 2028 Limited, whose chair is Debbie Hewitt, the current chair of the FA and who chaired the joint-bid for the finals, has been set up to organise the tournament in line with the UEFA hosting agreement. The managing director is Chris Bryant, who was in charge of the bid for the tournament. Also on the board, which will meet for the first time on Friday in Cardiff, are Mark Bullingham, the FA’s CEO, David Courell, his counterpart at the FAI, SFA CEO Ian Maxwell and FAW CEO Noel Mooney. The CEO of the Irish Football Association, which administers Northern Ireland, will sit as an observer on the board. Hewitt said “This is a landmark moment in our journey to deliver the best-ever UEFA Euro in 2028. We look forward to collaborating with football and government colleagues across the multi-nation partnership to host an outstanding tournament, one that is welcoming, inclusive and inspiring. “Together, we are committed to ensuring a safe and sustainable event that boosts football development and creates long-term economic and social benefit. “Working with UEFA, we aim to harness the power of European football to engage the next generation of players, fans and volunteers.” Mings, who played for England at Euro 2020 and has won 18 Three Lions caps, netting twice, joined the Blues from non-league Chippenham Town in December 2012 following a trial and went on to make 49 starts and 15 sub appearances, scoring once.



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments