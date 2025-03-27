Cajuste Nominated For Goal of the Month

Thursday, 27th Mar 2025 13:24

Jens Cajuste’s strike against Nottingham Forest has been nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for March.

The Sweden international’s first goal for the Blues is up against Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Declan Rice of Arsenal, Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan, Forest’s Anthony Elanga’s goal from earlier in the game at Portman Road, Omar Marmoush of Manchester City and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

Fans can vote for Cajuste’s goal here with voting closing at 12pm on Monday and the winner announced next Friday.





Photo: REUTERS/Chris Radburn