Premier League Confirms Transfer Window Dates

Thursday, 27th Mar 2025 13:29

Premier League has announced that clubs have agreed the dates for the 2025 summer transfer window.

The window will initially open between Sunday 1st June and Tuesday 10th June “due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup”.

It subsequently reopens on Monday 16th June and, despite reports that an earlier deadline date prior to the start of the season was under discussion, closes on Monday 1st September.









Photo: Premier League