Women's Defender Wearing Called Up By Scotland U23s

Thursday, 27th Mar 2025 16:05 Ipswich Town Women’s defender Megan Wearing has been named in the Scotland U23s squad for the first time. The Scots youngsters are playing in a friendly tournament at Pinatar in Murcia, Spain next week, taking on Denmark on Thursday 3rd April, then either France or Portugal three days later. Wearing, 19, previously won 10 caps and skippered the U19s. Scotland Women’s U23s Eilidh Austin Rangers (on loan to Motherwell), Tegan Bowie Hibernian, Louisa Boyes Motherwell, Jasmine Bull Portsmouth, Erin Clachers Hibernian, Morgan Cross Celtic, Bayley Hutchison Heart of Midlothian, Kayla Jardine Heart of Midlothian, Rachael Johnstone Heart of Midlothian, Paige McAllister Arna-Bjornar, Michaela McAlonie Hibernian, Maria McAneny Celtic, Kathleen McGovern Hibernian, Shannon McGregor Celtic, Jodi McLeary Rangers, Jamie Lee Napier Bristol City, Eilidh Shore Heart of Midlothian, Charlotte Wardlaw Newcastle United, Chloe Warrington Glasgow City, Megan Wearing Ipswich Town.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



BuckieBlue added 16:29 - Mar 27

Congrats Megan. We've got a Scottish contingent emerging across the club with our two young keepers as well. Maybe a Burley or Wark will be found again one day (or the female equivalent for the women's side). 0

BuckieBlue added 16:31 - Mar 27

Plus I forgot GH this week too. 0

