U21s at QPR, U18s at Birmingham

Friday, 28th Mar 2025 09:17

Town’s U21s are in action against QPR at their TSG Training Ground this afternoon (KO 2pm), while the U18s face Birmingham City at the Knighthead Training and Academy Grounds on Saturday (KO midday).

John McGreal’s U21s moved up to sixth in Professional Development League Two South following last Friday’s 2-1 win at Colchester, Tudor Mendel and Tommy Taylor (pictured) the goalscorers. QPR are second bottom of the PDL2 South table.

David Wright’s U18s, who drew 2-2 at Millwall in their last fixture a fortnight ago, are eighth in their league with Birmingham ninth in PDL2 North.





Photo: Matchday Images