Former Blue Donacien Out For Season

Friday, 28th Mar 2025 11:53 Former Blues defender Janoi Donacien, now with Chesterfield, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old joined the Spireites, managed by ex-Blues boss Paul Cook with Kieron Dyer and Gary Roberts on his staff, on a contract to the end of the season in January. Donacien, who was released by Town last summer, had spent the first half of the campaign still with the Blues, recovering from the groin surgery he underwent last season and then an ankle issue sustained on international duty with St Lucia. “No chance we will see Donacien,” Cook told the Derbyshire Times. “It is a massive blow for JD. I can only tell people from my time at Ipswich how good a player he is and how much better he would make us going forward. “He is one of the best lads you will meet in football. Will to win through the roof. Desire to win. Train properly. Real characters that you want in your building.” The former Accrington Stanley man made four starts and four sub appearances for the League Two side.

Photo: Matchday Images



SaffronWaldenBlues added 12:01 - Mar 28

It's turning into a sad ending to what was a career renaissance for Donacien. He still even looked capable for us in the pre-season, and thought he would be picked up by a Championship or League One side, it's a shame his injuries have put the brakes on his career. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 12:11 - Mar 28

Poor bloke doesn't have much luck wish him all the best and good recovery . 1

