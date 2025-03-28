Former Blue Donacien Out For Season
Friday, 28th Mar 2025 11:53
Former Blues defender Janoi Donacien, now with Chesterfield, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
The 31-year-old joined the Spireites, managed by ex-Blues boss Paul Cook with Kieron Dyer and Gary Roberts on his staff, on a contract to the end of the season in January.
Donacien, who was released by Town last summer, had spent the first half of the campaign still with the Blues, recovering from the groin surgery he underwent last season and then an ankle issue sustained on international duty with St Lucia.
“No chance we will see Donacien,” Cook told the Derbyshire Times. “It is a massive blow for JD. I can only tell people from my time at Ipswich how good a player he is and how much better he would make us going forward.
“He is one of the best lads you will meet in football. Will to win through the roof. Desire to win. Train properly. Real characters that you want in your building.”
The former Accrington Stanley man made four starts and four sub appearances for the League Two side.
Photo: Matchday Images
