Ex-Academy Youngster Logan on Trial at Leeds

Friday, 28th Mar 2025 13:23 Ex-Blues academy youngster Calum Logan, who left Playford Road for Tottenham’s youth set-up in 2023, is on trial at Leeds United. Logan moved on to North London in April 2023 ahead of the start of his scholarship, Spurs having initially made an approach the previous summer Now 18, the central defender, who won England U17s caps while with the Blues, is reported to have joined the West Yorkshire side on trial. While still a schoolby, Logan was a member of the Town U18s team which reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2022/23, but was sent off in the Blues’ 4-2 exit to West Ham at Portman Road. 🚨#thfc U18’s defender, Calum Logan has joined Leeds United on trial.



Calum joined Spurs from Ipswich as an England U17 international and recommendation of Chris Perkins who has since left the club. @leedsutdacademy pic.twitter.com/Wmk2r2xZxp — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) March 28, 2025

Photo: Matchday Images



