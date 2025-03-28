U21s Win at QPR

Friday, 28th Mar 2025 16:34

Town’s U21s came from 2-1 down to beat QPR 3-2 at the West Londoners’ TSG Training Centre this afternoon.

Jamie Mauge gave the Blues the lead in the seventh minute but goals from Emmerson Sutton and Rohan Vaughan either side of half-time put Rangers in the driving seat.

However, Mauge, who is currently on loan at Bury Town, levelled with his second of the match on 65 and Tom Taylor, who was recently on the bench for the first team in the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest, won it with a penalty in the 79th minute.





Photo: Matchday Images