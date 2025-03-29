Humphreys Nets Winner For Wycombe
Saturday, 29th Mar 2025 19:24
On-loan Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys netted his seventh goal for Wycombe Wanderers to see the Chairboys to a 1-0 League One victory over Lincoln City at Adams Park this afternoon.
The win against the Imps, who were reduced to 10 men in injury time, kept the Buckinghamshire side three points behind second-placed Wrexham with a game in hand on the Welsh club and with a superior goal difference.
