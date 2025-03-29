Humphreys Nets Winner For Wycombe

Saturday, 29th Mar 2025 19:24 On-loan Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys netted his seventh goal for Wycombe Wanderers to see the Chairboys to a 1-0 League One victory over Lincoln City at Adams Park this afternoon. The win against the Imps, who were reduced to 10 men in injury time, kept the Buckinghamshire side three points behind second-placed Wrexham with a game in hand on the Welsh club and with a superior goal difference.

Photo: IMAGO/PRiME Media Images via Reuters Connect



Gforce added 19:33 - Mar 29

Looks like he's grown and filled out a bit since last season, could well be a key player for us next season. 0

