Town Women Move to the Brink of Promotion After Victory Over Gwalia

Sunday, 30th Mar 2025 16:41 by Asif Burhan Ipswich Town Women moved to the brink of sealing the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and automatic promotion to the FA Women's Championship with a scrappy but ultimately crucial 2-0 win over Gwalia United in front of 1,013 supporters at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe. With Town's nearest challengers for the title, Hashtag United, not playing again until mid-April, the home side had an opportunity to go clear at the top of the table by playing the first of their two games in hand over the Essex side. A goal in each half from Natasha Thomas secured the three points in a game during which head coach Joe Sheehan felt his side were affected by the condition of the pitch. “Tough conditions, really dry surface, which we always know you get at this time of year,” he said. “The breeze as well didn't always help in the first half for us. We did what we needed to do, saw the game out really well in the end.” Ipswich named an unchanged starting line-up from the team that defeated Plymouth Argyle 3-1 in front of more than 10,000 fans at Portman Road last Sunday. With the men's team not in action this weekend, a bumper crowd packed the Martello Ground on a breezy afternoon in Suffolk and Sheehan praised the loyalty of the home support.

“You don't pass Felixstowe, you go there or you don’t. We're hugely appreciative. A strong crowd, so supportive.” Opponents Gwalia United had struggled for most of the season but last week did Ipswich Town a huge favour by defeating Hashtag United in Wales. Town themselves had struggled to overcome Gwalia earlier this month, winning 2-0 away thanks to two Sophie Peskett goals. The Blues charged at Gwalia from the start with Lucy O’Brien driving through the centre of midfield to win a free-kick within 30 seconds. From the left edge of the area, Grace Garrad hit the crossbar with Gwalia goalkeeper, Laura O’Sullivan-Jones, rooted to the spot. Shortly after, a clever reverse pass from Ella Rutherford split the square Gwalia defence and Peskett’s shot was saved by the feet of O’Sullivan-Jones But, in the 33rd minute, it was the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Thomas who eventually broke the deadlock with a stooping header from a free-kick from Garrad. The start of the second half was far more even with Gwalia exerting more pressure without ever seriously threatening Natalia Negri's goal. The Ipswich goalkeeper would eventually keep her 12th clean sheet in 19 league games. It took another goal from Thomas to settle the nerves and seal the win for the home side. Again, it came from a Garrad free-kick, this time from the right. Headed back across goal, the ball ricocheted off a Gwalia defender and sat up for the ever-alert Thomas to seize on and prod in from close range. Sheehan praised the role of his new assistant Lauren Phillips for her work improving the team's set piece repertoire. “It's a huge testament to Lauren,” he said. “That's a really key part of our game which we haven't really invested a lot into and now we've got a member of staff who's really skilled in that area as you can see. Every set play we look a threat. We work so hard at it.” Thereafter, Ipswich reasserted their control over the match. The irrepressible Peskett dribbled her way to the touchline and crossed to the back post where Summer Hughes smashed a volley which grazed the crossbar. The only sour note on the afternoon was a late injury to Rutherford, once more watched from the stands by girlfriend GK Barry. She left the field with her arm in a sling after an innocuous looking incident on the touchline. Regarding the injury, Sheehan said: “She looked at me and said her arm hurt. Next thing you know she's sitting down and felt a bit dizzy. “It looks like it could be some sort of break or fracture initially. That's only my eye, that's not a medical confirmation, of course. She was in quite a bit of pain and her arm didn't look great.” Ipswich travel to fourth-placed Watford next weekend, knowing another victory would all but assure them a place in the second tier of the women’s game for the first time ever. Watford are the only side that Town have failed to defeat this season after a 0-0 draw at the Martello Ground in October. After that, the Blues travel to play Milton Keynes Dons away before finishing their season at home to Cheltenham Town on April 27th. Three points in any of those games would almost certainly seal the title due to their massive advantage of 28 over Hashtag United in goal difference. Ipswich Town: Negri; Thomas, Wearing, Garrad, Hughes (Barker); Robertson, Doe; Peskett, O'Brien (Seaby), Rutherford (Bowyer), Thomas (Watson).



Gwalia United: O'Sullivan-Jones; Asker, Lloyd, Jones, Sanford, Jones, Cole. Pearce, Piggott, Gregson, O’Keefe.

Photo: Asif Burhan



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments