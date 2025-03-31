Judgements to Be Made on Tuanzebe, Phillips and Chaplin, Muric Looks Set For Surgery

Monday, 31st Mar 2025 14:32 Axel Tuanzebe and Conor Chaplin have returned to training and could have some involvement this week, while Kalvin Phillips is on the way back from needing 20-plus stitches in his foot, other unnamed players are being assessed ahead of Wednesday’s game at AFC Bournemouth and Aro Muric looks set for shoulder surgery. Chaplin has been out since the turn of the year with a knee injury but is now back in training with Tuanzebe having been out with a hamstring problem and also having undergone thumb surgery.



“Conor's trained with a group over the last week, so that's a positive,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “So he's not going to be too far away from this week.



“We've got a few in and around it that are going to be pretty close decisions for this week, to be honest. “Axel Tuanzebe’s done a little bit of training now with a group, which is a positive, but we have to make judgments on this week.



“Kalvin Phillips went off with a gash in his foot, which needed 20-plus stitches, a pretty serious gash in the Nottingham Forest game, so he hasn't been training with us, but he isn't too far away now.



“So we've got some judgments to make and there's a few others in that boat as well. “We're assessing people over the next sort of 24 hours to see who's going to be available for the first game. And if anyone doesn't make the first game, then there'll be a possibility they'll be available for the second.” Someone who won’t be involved is keeper Aro Muric, who suffered an injury while away with Kosovo having put in a man of the match display in their 2-1 Nations League play-off first leg victory over Iceland. “Aro’s seeing a specialist, he’s looking at a shoulder surgery very possibly on an injury to his labrum in his shoulder,” McKenna said. “Very unfortunate to him, different shoulder than he has been having some treatment on over the couple of weeks beforehand, it’s completely unrelated to that, so very unfortunate. “If he has the surgery this week, then that will certainly be a good period of months.” Quizzed on whether everyone else on international duty came back OK, McKenna added: “We have one or two that are still being assessed, so we have one or two doubts going into Wednesday night that we’ll have to update on by Wednesday.”

Photo: Matchday Images



ruds added 14:58 - Mar 31

Do we know if we still hold a warranty for Muric? Reckon my Rayleigh Grifter was more robust and performed better than Aro, sadly...... -4

Jugsy added 15:10 - Mar 31

I feel for Muric. No-one comes in and wants to perform badly. The heat he gets from the fans is unmerited, it's the management that select the team and if he's struggling with the pressure and expectation then he should have been taken out of the firing line sooner and provided with some support to get him better prepared. If he's getting MOTM for Kosovo, he's got something about him but for whatever reason it's not working at Portman Rd.



Similarly for the rest of the group - our best results are coming away from home. I think that's very telling in how the pressure has built on the lads.



9

Leejames99 added 15:29 - Mar 31

Oh cripes, wouldn't be surprised if Hirst has returned injured. Phillips is a loss but Enciso can play right mid. I think Phillogene on right, J Clarke left, Hutch in 10 and Delap and play 4-4-1-1

Or Mckenna has accepted or fate and sticks to his plan and plays with his lads. I think he may rest Delap one yellow card and he out.

If all fit

Palmer

Johnson

O'Shea

Greaves

Townsend

Cajuste

Enciso

Phillogene

J Clarke

Hutchinson

Delap

Mckenna favoured 11

Walton

Tunazabe

Woolfeden

Burgess

Davis

Morsy

Taylor

Chaplin

Broadhead

Hutchinson

Hirst



Let's see where we land vs Bournemouth, more multiple changes again, I don't think we have started with same 11 all season. -3

Alphawhiskey added 15:29 - Mar 31

I still think Muric is our best overall keeper.

Id like to see him get another crack between the sticks. 0

Linkboy13 added 15:54 - Mar 31

Palmer has done little wrong so why would you want Muric back who has made some world class blunders and the defence has little confidence in him according to a member of the coaching staff ive spoken to. I take it Godfrey has gone back to Atalanta after he downed tools against Tottenham and i said he should never play for Town again. 1

Leejames99 added 16:07 - Mar 31

Muric has similary made world class saves and earned us points we wouldn't have if not him. We have earned 1 point with Palmer and only 4 with Walton and not had a win this year, the amount of draws we had at start we would be on same points as Southampton if not for Muric and yes we may have a few more but not many tge 5 mistakes he made led to goals not losses and I can't see how Southampton was his fault when they were only in scoring positions due to Davis out of position. And all this defence no faith in him stuff he played with Townsend and O'Shea before and if they had no confidence in a keeper who stopped top strikers scoring to 2 keepers who have let in goals for fun who gets the blame when Muric not in goal, god forbid it be one of the league 1 lads or king Mckenna.

The hero status is wearing thin now, they can't all stay forever, part of history of course but that's what it is history. Muric is a good keeper. 0

