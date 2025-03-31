McKenna: We've Used the Time Well

Monday, 31st Mar 2025 15:45 Boss Kieran McKenna says the two weeks-plus since the last Premier League game, the 4-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, have been used well as Town prepare for two big games in four days. The 18th-placed Blues travel to AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday before facing Wolves, the team directly above them, nine points plus goal difference better off, at Portman Road. “It's been good,” McKenna said when asked about the last fortnight with Town having gone 17 days without a match by the time they face the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium. “It's been really different for everyone, I think. For the staff, it's been a chance to sort of analyse and reflect on recent games and look forward to sort of a batch of games coming up. And, of course, two really important ones this week. “There are some players who've played quite a lot, who had a chance to have a little bit of recovery, those who stayed here, some who haven't played as much, who got a little bit more training here. “And a lot of players picking up international honours, which is always good for them and good for us in many ways. “I think we've used the time well in terms of what we could control. And the group's come together well over the last few days and everyone's really determined going into this week.” In order to keep game fresh, McKenna staged a match at Portman Road during the break. “We had a game at the stadium just between ourselves when the players were back, so most of the players took part in it alongside some of the boys from the academy,” he said. “Of course, you're always wary of going too long without a game, so you decide on how you want to replicate those conditions and we've done that in the best way we thought possible for this break.”



Personally can't wait to get this embarrassing season out of the way. There's no guarantee we will come straight back but as long as the games are more even and exciting like they were in our promotion season i will be satisfied.

