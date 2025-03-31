McKenna: An Important Week

Monday, 31st Mar 2025 18:01 Town get what could be a vital week under way when they visit AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday evening targeting three points to reduce the gap to safety (KO 7.45pm). The Blues, still looking for their first league win of 2025, remain 18th, nine points behind Wolves ahead of them with the Molineux club having a much superior goal difference. By the time Town visit the Cherries, the points gap could have increased to 12 with Wolves at home to West Ham on Tuesday evening. Following the visit to the Vitality Stadium, the Blues, who have taken only one point from their last nine games and are without a win in 10, host Wolves at Portman Road on Saturday. Town therefore have a big chance to close the gap by picking up points at Bournemouth, hoping the Hammers can do them a favour and then completing their first double of the season against the Old Gold at the weekend. “Yes, it's an important week for us,” McKenna said at his press conference. “Of the nine remaining games, we've got two in three days, so they're going to come around really quickly. “We know it's a big week in terms of everything. In terms of trying to get points on the board, in terms of the response to a disappointing day last time out at Nottingham Forest [the visitors winning 4-2]. “But in terms of the next game in our Premier League season, we know what that means to everyone and we want to make the very, very best of each game, and we've got a chance to do that on Wednesday night.” The Cherries are 10th in the division only five points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League position. “A really strong opponent,” McKenna reflected. “A really clear identity and strength. It's clear what they do. “They're obviously a very high energy, really aggressive team off the ball and they attack really, really quickly whenever they win the ball, and they've done that maybe better than anyone else in the league this season. So, we know they can be a big threat and that they can do other things as well. “They've got some very, very talented individual players and a lot of pace and power and athleticism in the team, but they've also got some pretty clear strengths and principles as a team. “We need to stand up to that and find the right balance between imposing our strengths and dealing with their strengths as well. “They win the ball in the opposition half more than any team in Europe, so they've done that really well this year. “But on the other hand, if you go away from home and you don't impose yourself on the ball for any part of the game, then you're waiting for things to happen. “So we have to go and impose ourselves in the right way, but also know that they're very, very good with their high pressure in certain areas and we need to be clever in terms of how we use the ball. “We know they're very good in the transition, so we need to be clever in terms of our position whenever we have the ball and, find a way to go and hurt them and limit their threats as well as we can.” Despite their good season overall, the Dorset side are without a win in 90 minutes in six matches in all competitions with their only victory in that time an on-penalties FA Cup success against Wolves. In addition to that match and Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at home to Manchester City, the Cherries have lost three and drawn one of their last four league games. Those defeats include home Premier League losses to Wolves, 1-0, and Brentford, 2-1 a fortnight ago, and before that they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium. But prior to those three home league losses on the trot, they hammered third-placed Forest 5-0 just over two months ago. Bournemouth have picked up more points away from home, 23, than they have on their own turf, 21, with their record at the Vitality Stadium impacted by their recent run of defeats - won six, drawn three and lost five. Given their comparatively disappointing form of late, McKenna anticipates that the Cherries will be very much up for Wednesday’s match, while their weekend cup tie against City could be either a positive or negative for them. “No doubt,” he said. “We know it's a strong opponent and you're always expecting to face the best of the opposition.

“They had a cup game on Sunday. Sometimes when you have a long pause you can look at that either way. Sometimes it's good to have had a game, sometimes a team might prefer to have had the extra bit of rest - we know we've got a really, really quick recovery between Wednesday and Saturday. “We're controlling what we can control. We've trained well over the last few days since the boys came back and we're hopefully going to be ready to hit the ground running on Wednesday night.” He added: “It’s a good challenge for us. They’re having a very good season and they're only a few points out of the Champions League places. “Like every game for us this year, it's a big, big challenge, but it's an exciting one. It's a tight little ground, a nice pitch, a night game and we haven't played for 17 days, which is a really long time for us, so, it's going to be exciting to get down there and get on with the game.” McKenna has been impressed by the job his Bournemouth counterpart Andoni Iraola has done since taking charge in June 2023. “They’ve done very well, no doubt about it,” he continued. “They've done very well as a club over the last couple of seasons and the recruitment's been excellent, and he's done very well in his time there. “He's modelled the team in the way that he likes his teams to play. They've got a really clear identity and they've got players who fit the profile really well for the style of play that they play. “So it seems like a really good fit and it's no surprise when you have that that they've had a good season.” At Portman Road in December Town came within three minutes of defeating the Cherries before a late, late fightback saw the visitors to a 2-1 win. “It's definitely one that you put in that category of games that we probably felt that we could have and should have got something out of, and we ended up taking nothing in that game, which was an even worse blow,” McKenna recalled. “We watched it back this week. I think it was also the game where we got the goal disallowed from the set play at 1-0 [a Cameron Burgess header]. “We’ve seen that block on the goalkeeper [by Liam Delap, who was penalised] 100 times this season and there’s not been many times I've seen it given as a free-kick. “That would have made it 2-0. We had a big chance for Sam Szmodics and the rebound almost falls to Liam. “So lots of ifs and buts where we could have got a 2-0 lead and won that game, and then we gqve away a poor goal to let them back into the game. But we competed well on that day, as we have on many days. “Bournemouth’s strength and strength off the bench certainly had an impact on the end and we need to be ready for a really strong opponent, but one that we've already showed earlier in the season that if we compete really well, if we're 100 per cent committed and focused and we impose our strengths as a team, then we can compete with them on a given day.” The Team McKenna said at his press conference that there are players who will be judged or assessed ahead of Wednesday’s game, among them Conor Chaplin, who had just returned to training following a knee problem, Axel Tuanzebe, who is also back involved having had a hamstring issue and while out underwent surgery on his earlier thumb injury, and Kalvin Phillips, who suffered a gash to his foot against Nottingham Forest which required 20 stitches and was still to get back to training as of Monday lunchtime. Alex Palmer is set to continue in goal with Tuanzebe at right-back if he is considered ready, however, it may well be that the DR Congo defender is given a few more days and returns against Wolves on Saturday. That would probably see Dara O’Shea continue on the right with Luke Woolfenden at right centre-back. Cameron Burgess may return to the XI alongside Woolfenden having replaced Jacob Greaves at half-time against Forest and also having been drafted into the side which started the home game against the Cherries. Leif Davis will continue at left-back. In central midfield, Phillips seems unlikely to start, so skipper Sam Morsy will come back into the team alongside Jens Cajuste. Assuming they’re all fit, McKenna may stick with the same trio ahead of them, although could start with Omari Hutchinson on the right, Julio Enciso in the middle and Jaden Philogene on the left, the way they began the second half against Forest, Hutchinson having lined up in the middle in the first half with Enciso on the left and Philogene on the right. Delap, on nine bookings with a 10th leading to a two-match ban if it comes before the end of the Chelsea match a week on Sunday, will continue as the number nine. History Overall, Town have won 14 (10 in the league) games between the sides, the Cherries 12 (12), while 12 (10) have been draws. Town’s only league win at Bournemouth was a 3-2 victory under Scott Duncan in Division Three South in September 1953, while George Burley’s Blues won a Coca-Cola Cup tie 3-0 in September 1996, courtesy of Alex Mathie, James Scowcroft and Mick Stockwell. In December at Portman Road, late goals from subs Enes Unal and Dango Ouattara saw Bournemouth come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over the Blues in the first ever top-flight meeting between the teams. Conor Chaplin gave Town the lead with his first Premier League goal on 21 to put the Blues in front, but Unal levelled on 87 and Ouattara grabbed the winner five minutes into injury time. The teams most recently met in Dorset in November 2014 when Teddy Bishop and Daryl Murphy were on target as Town twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw in the Championship with Bournemouth on their way to the title and Town to the play-offs. Yann Kermorgant put the Cherries in front with a spectacular second-minute overhead kick, Bishop equalised with his first senior goal five minutes after the break, Matt Ritchie restored the home side’s lead four minutes later and Murphy levelled in the 76th minute. Familiar Faces Town left-back Davis was on loan at Dean Court from Leeds in the 2021/22 season, making 10 starts and five sub appearances in all competitions as Bournemouth returned to the top flight after finishing second in the Championship. Bournemouth U21s coach Alan Connell was an U18s striker with the Blues in the early 2000s, joining the Cherries as a player following his release. The Officials Saturday’s referee is Rob Jones, his assistants Ian Hussin and Simon Long, and the fourth official John Brooks. The VAR official will be Graham Scott and his assistant Dan Cook. The Merseyside-based official’s most recent Town match was the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa when he red-carded Tuanzebe for two bookable offences, video evidence subsequently showing that the defender had won the ball in the challenge which resulted in his first booking. In addition, he yellow-carded Greaves, Phillips, Hutchinson but no home players. Before that, his last Blues game was the 3-0 defeat at Millwall in October 2018 just prior to Paul Lambert taking charge in which he booked only Matthew Pennington. Jones was also in charge of the East Anglian derby against Norwich City in September the same year in which he cautioned Luke Chambers, Jordan Graham and one Canary. He refereed three Town matches prior to that, the 1-0 defeat at Brentford in April 2018 when he yellow-carded Jonas Knudsen, Callum Connolly, Cameron Carter-Vickers and two Bees. Before that he was the man in the middle for the 1-0 victory over Leeds in January 2018 in which he dismissed Eunan O’Kane for head-butting Knudsen in the 37th minute. He also booked Dominic Iorfa, Connolly and two Whites players. Jones was also the man in the middle for December 2017’s 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough when he showed two yellow cards to home players before being replaced by fourth official Geoff Eltringham at half-time. Squad From Palmer, Walton, Slicker, Davis, Townsend, Johnson, Tuanzebe, Godfrey, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Cajuste, Phillips, Luongo, Taylor, Philogene, Clarke, Hutchinson, Enciso, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap, Hirst.

muccletonjoe added 18:14 - Mar 31

The rhetoric is we are not giving up. The performances in the games say the opposite 1

Leejames99 added 18:35 - Mar 31

If after saying all that he sticks with same formation we will get hammered, they are so quick on attack they will just exploit the gaps left like every other team has this year, Kluivert and Serynamo will have a feild day!

Why can't we play a right back Johnson in right back.

Enciso in midfield with Cajuste, Phillogene right, J Clarke left, Hutch in 10 and Delap. Play Townsend we have 4 defenders don't play him and we have 3 which is crazy. Morsy is far too slow to go up against Bournemouth.

The selection is crucial now "no doubt about that" no more fine margins play who we signed to play and play them in the positions you signed them to play in.

