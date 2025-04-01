U21s Draw With Wigan

Tuesday, 1st Apr 2025 13:01

Two goals in the last 14 minutes saw Wiganâ€™s U21s claim a 2-2 draw with their Town counterparts at Playford Road over lunchtime.

Tudor Mendel (pictured) gave the Blues the lead in the 25th minute from a Tommy Taylor pass.

Taylor came close to making it 2-0 when he hit the woodwork but Town would have to wait until nine minutes after the restart to add to their lead, central defender Fraser Heard heading home from a free-kick.

But Harrison Bettoni pulled one back for the Latics on 76, then Cole Simms equalised four minutes later.

Town included trialist midfielder Albie Oâ€™Keefe, who is currently with Stevenage, from the start and Anayo Etumnu, who is with the London-based Kinetic Academy, from the bench.

U21s: Williamson, Babb, Adebayo, Heard, Onuchukwu, Turner, Mendel, Oâ€™Keefe (Etumnu 55), Mauge (O Davis 58), T Taylor, Morgan (Elliott 73). Unused: Fletcher.

Wigan: Spinelli, Chaplin, Miller, Bates, Robinson, Rogers, Bettoni, Oâ€™Boyle, Simms, Reilly, Graham. Subs: Corran, McKee, Knott, Rimmer, Edwards.





Photo: Matchday Images