Iraola: Kluivert a Doubt For Town Clash

Tuesday, 1st Apr 2025 14:43 AFC Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has revealed that Cherries top scorer Justin Kluivert is a doubt ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Blues at the Vitality Stadium. Dutch international Kluivert, 25, who has netted 12 times in the Premier League this season, suffered knocks in Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City. “We are still not sure on injuries because we still have to train as it’s less than 48 hours since the end of the game against City,” Iraola said. “Some players finished with some normal issues and we expect them to be ready. “Justin is the one we are more in doubt with. He finished with some issues and we have to check today to see if he’s ready to go again. “With the others, there are normal things after games but hoping everyone else could be ready for tomorrow.” Bournemouth are already without Enes Unal (knee), Marcus Tavernier (ankle) and Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), but Julian Araujo and Marcos Senesi are both back in training. Highly rated defenders Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez are back after suspensions due to their yellow card tallies. “It’s very good to have Huijsen and Kerkez back, they are in a good moment of form,” the Spanish boss added. “We had Marcos Senesi start as well and Julian Araujo is nearly set to join the squad so there are recoveries.”

