Muric Fined Â£23,000 For Driving Offences

Tuesday, 1st Apr 2025 16:09 by Ross Waldron

Town keeper Aro Muric was fined Â£23,000 and had six points added to his licence after admitting two driving offences at Suffolk Magistratesâ€™ Court this afternoon.

Muric, of Playford Road in Ipswich was charged with driving without third party insurance and driving while using a mobile phone in St Margaretâ€™s Street, Ipswich, on August 14th last year, three days before the Bluesâ€™ Premier League season got under way with a home game against Liverpool, which the glovesman missed due to injury.

The 26-year-old, who was not present in court, was driving a Bentley Bentayga at the time of the incidents.

Declan Gallagher, defending, said Muric had fully co-operated with the authorities during the course of the proceedings.

Christopher Day, chair of the magistrates, said Muric would receive a Â£21,412 fine for the driving without insurance offence as well as six points on his licence. There was no separate penalty for the mobile phone charge.

Muric, who joined the Blues from Burnley in July last year, was also handed a Â£2,000 victim surcharge and ordered to pay Â£110 of prosecution costs.

The one-time Manchester City academy youngsters looks set to miss most or all of the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury which is expected to require surgery.





Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect