Premier League Introducing Semi-Automated Offsides

Tuesday, 1st Apr 2025 17:34 The Premier League has announced it is introducing semi-automated offside technology from Saturday 12 April with the Blues in action away at Chelsea the following day. The move follows non-live testing in the Premier League as well as live operation in the FA Cup this season. The Premier League’s website explains how the system works: “Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR). “It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans. “The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making. “The Premier League has worked in collaboration with PGMOL and sports data and technology company Genius Sports to develop the new semi-automated offside technology system.”



Photo: Premier League



ArnieM added 18:18 - Apr 1

May as well get rid if I'll on the pitchnofficalz niw fir I'll they're earth, and use second hand video ( VAR) " officials" whi can mull iver every little innocuous incident snd pick it to pieces for 3-4 mins at a time.



Football is DEAD! 0

ArnieM added 18:20 - Apr 1

It's impossible to edit text before posting on here, as i can't get the text box to scroll down.

So apologies to all

... 0

