Wolves Win to Open Up 12-Point Gap

Tuesday, 1st Apr 2025 21:43 Town are now 12 points from Premier League safety after Wolves beat West Ham 1-0 at Molineux this evening. The 17th-placed Old Gold took their points total to 29 with JÃ¸rgen Strand Larsen netting the gameâ€™s only goal in the 21st minute. Town are 18th on 17 points with Wolves also having a goal difference superior by 17. The Blues, who have just nine games remaining, travel to 10th-placed AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday with Wolves at Portman Road on Saturday.

Photo: Action Images



Gipeswic added 21:48 - Apr 1

The journey was fun; not so the destination... 0

itfc2024 added 21:48 - Apr 1

We've been relegated since losing at home to southampton



we have to accept we ain't good enough



some bad signing have cost us



bad management has cost us



let's rebuild and come back stronger



it's been a good ride but weren't ready 5

PinstripeBlue added 21:51 - Apr 1

Nothing we didnâ€™t already know. Difficult decisions to be made if we want to continue our journey. 1

Barty added 21:52 - Apr 1

IThe last 2 seasons have been brilliant but it was always going to be a massive task to stay up and relegation is now almost a certainty. Please Kieran - let's try a different formation and play Liam and George up front together and who knows we might actually win a game 3

dirtydingusmagee added 21:52 - Apr 1

..............it is now .! 1

muhrensleftfoot added 21:52 - Apr 1

That's pretty much it then. A miserable season finishing with a whimper. I'm sure next season will be more enjoyable and hopefully we'll come back stronger -2

dirtydingusmagee added 21:54 - Apr 1

BlueNomad added 21:55 - Apr 1

Southampton now relegated. Their wait is over. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 21:57 - Apr 1

Well on the up side we can hopefully look forward to some competitive games next season As much as I knew it would be hard to survive this season it's been a bloody painful experience. 2

Gforce added 22:04 - Apr 1

Might as well wave the white flag now and put us out of our misery. 0

victorysquad added 22:11 - Apr 1

We need to fight and scrap tomorrow night to give us a chance on Saturday. -1

Bluewhiteboy added 22:15 - Apr 1

Let's play some youth, get humphreys back. Morsy and Luango to old phillips and cajuste won't be here. Let's prep for next season 1

Gforce added 22:28 - Apr 1

So disillusioned with it all,don't think I'll bother watching or listening to it tomorrow night.

Roll on August when we can start afresh,hopefully with a nice home win on a sunny day. 0

churchmans added 22:34 - Apr 1

Roll on august! Looking forward to coming straight back up again(hopefully,should do) and the drama of all the player exits and incomings 0

blueytops added 22:40 - Apr 1

Well what a great season for the Premier League 2024/25!

We are just into April and the three relegation places are all but confirmed.

Liverpool are the champions elect!

Three of the champions league places are all but nailed on!

Which leaves the minor issue of the lesser European places, not a lot for Sky to get excited about is it!

Well done Gary Lineker for getting out at the right time!



Congratulations to the â€˜Premierâ€™ League for creating a closed shop where the rich are getting richer, bring on the Championship and some proper football..

0

Leejames99 added 22:45 - Apr 1

We have not been relegated since Southampton we still had 42 points to play for after that game and still have 27 points to play for, we have 9 games and Wolves have 8, yes we need them to lose 4 and we need to win 4 and draw 1 and then match them which based on being only team not to win is unlikely but is doable still, its on Mckenna now, and we have to cement third bottom in case Man City go down, not great but possible.

Wolves on paper should lose away to Man City, Man Utd, Palace and hopefully us plus they have homes against Spurs, Brentford, Brighton all vying for Europe.

I think if we beat them on Sat they may get 2 more points a draw at Palace and a draw with Leicester but let's say they get 4 more points that's them finished on 32 points so we need 16 points to go point ahead in 9 games which considering we only have 17 now is laugable but teams do it, we have to basically get at least a draw tomorrow, beat Wolves, get a draw at least from 1 of Aresnal, Newcastle, Chelsea, then beat Everton and Leicester away Brentford and West Ham at home.

That's 17 points and we would top Wolves, they are all teams aside Newcastle we have done well against so we might aswell go for it.

I agree we should try 2 up top but that only works with a flat back 4 who stay back in a 4-4-2 which I think that will shock opponents, of course if Delap gets a card he is out but we can't worry about that, best scenario is he gets a card vs Wolves and banned for Chelsea & Arsenal.

4-4-2

Has to be imo

Palmer

O'Shea

Burgess

Greaves

Townsend

Cajuste

Enciso

Hutchinson

Phillogene

Hirst

Delap

I dont think he ever play that though but I think be good.

He should if not 4-4-2 play a 4-3-2-1

Palmer

O'Shea

Burgess

Greaves

Townsend

Cajuste

Enciso

Phillogene

Hutchinson

J Clarke

Delap

Go 1-0 up subs on 5 at back shut shop.

Down to you Mck let's see what you got left in the locker, time to show us what the new signings can do in the positions they were bought for, flat back 4 and attack.

0

