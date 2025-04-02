Six Changes For Town at Bournemouth
Wednesday, 2nd Apr 2025 19:10
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes six changes for this eveningâ€™s game at AFC Bournemouth with Axel Tuanzebe, Cameron Burgess, Ben Johnson, Sam Morsy, Nathan Broadhead and Conor Townsend returning to the XI (KO 7.45pm).
Tuanzebe is back on the right of the defence following his hamstring injury and hand operation with Dara Oâ€™Shea moving into the middle and Luke Woolfenden dropping to the bench.
Burgess replaces Jacob Greaves at left centre-half with the former Hull City man on the bench.
Townsend makes second Premier League start for the Blues at left-back with Leif Davis absent from the squad.
Skipper Morsy is back in midfield with Kalvin Phillips on the bench, despite requiring more than 20 stitches to a foot injury following the Nottingham Forest match 17 days ago.
Ben Johnson is wide on the right with Julio Enciso, making his 50th Premier League appearance, in the middle and Nathan Broadhead on the left with Omari Hutchinson missing out on a place in the squad, presumably having picked up a knock while away with the England U21s, while Jaden Philogene is a sub.
Liam Delap is the out-and-out striker with Conor Chaplin back on the bench for the first time this year following his knee injury.
Bournemouth are without top scorer Justin Kluivert with Alex Scott one of five players coming into the team which lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Defenders Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez return from suspension, while skipper Adam Smith is also back in the team. Lewis Cook is in midfield, while Dango Ouattara starts for David Brooks, who joins Marcos Senesi, Tyler Adams and Julior Soler on the bench.
Bournemouth: Arrizabalaga, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Scott, Evanilson, Christie, Ouattara, Smith (c), Semenyo, Zabarnyi. Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Brooks, Adams, Soler, Jebbison, Hill, Silcott-Duberry, Winterburn.
Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, Oâ€™Shea, Burgess, Townsend, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, Broadhead, Delap. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Greaves, Phillips, Taylor, Chaplin, Philogene, Clarke, Hirst. Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside). VAR: Graham Scott.
Photo: Matchday Images
