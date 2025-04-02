Hutchinson and Davis Injuries Being Assessed
Wednesday, 2nd Apr 2025 22:28
Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed Omari Hutchinson and Leif Davis missed this evening’s 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth due to injuries.
Hutchinson is out with a hamstring problem and Davis with a leg injury with how long they are set to be out still being weighed-up.
“Omari picked something in his first session back from international duty, we don’t know how long it will be,” McKenna said.
“And Leif, again still an assessment. It’s a strange one, he’s still being assessed on what exactly it is and timescale.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: AFC Bournemouth by ad_wilkin
Survival is still mathematically possible but the general consensus following defeat to Nottingham Forest is that it will now require a herculean effort to overturn the nine-point (effectively 10 due to goal difference) deficit.
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]