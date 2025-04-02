Hutchinson and Davis Injuries Being Assessed

Wednesday, 2nd Apr 2025 22:28 Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed Omari Hutchinson and Leif Davis missed this evening’s 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth due to injuries. Hutchinson is out with a hamstring problem and Davis with a leg injury with how long they are set to be out still being weighed-up. “Omari picked something in his first session back from international duty, we don’t know how long it will be,” McKenna said. “And Leif, again still an assessment. It’s a strange one, he’s still being assessed on what exactly it is and timescale.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Leejames99 added 22:50 - Apr 2

Wish them both good recovery. Think Townsend has taken his opportunity now and surely would not be dropped.

Hutchinson I think when fit would probaly come in for Johnson 3

IP9 added 23:01 - Apr 2

Not to bother based on tonight's outing. Broady and Townsend deserve to keep their starting berths! 2

