Johnson: Hopefully We've Not Left it Too Late

Wednesday, 2nd Apr 2025 23:19 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Ben Johnson says the Blues’ 2-1 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium has given them momentum and confidence as they continue to fight for Premier League survival. Having failed to win a single league match in 2025 prior to the trip to the south coast, Town battled to just their fourth win of the season thanks to goals either side of half-time from Nathan Broadhead and Liam Delap. Town were required to defend resolutely after Evanilson pulled a goal back for the Cherries, but held out to claim their first league victory at Bournemouth since September 1953. Survival is still looking unlikely for the Blues, the gap having been restored to nine points with eight matches remaining, but Johnson is adamant the belief is still there that the deficit can be closed. “It’s doable, we’re confident we can do it,” he said. “It gives us momentum and confidence. We’ll go back on the training field and we’ll be confident and ready for the game on Saturday. “It was a huge win. It’s been coming in our training and in the games we’ve been playing in the league as well. It was two-and-a-half weeks since we played and we were excited to play, I felt that we showed we’ve been doing it on the training pitch. “It’s a cliché but we’re at our best when we play together. You saw the front lads playing together today bringing other people into play and it worked. “We’ve done that in games that we’ve won and there’s been times where we’ve not got that crucial goal, but we managed to go two up. Even though we conceded, we managed to hold on and we were together at the back as well and looked really good. It’s all positive.

“We all train at the same level and we’re starting to gel. The structure is coming together now, it’s taken time for players to adapt and come in but I feel like everyone’s in tune now and fit. “Hopefully we’ve not left it too late and whoever comes in to play I feel does a great job.” Wolverhampton Wanderers, the side Town are trying to catch, are the next opponents at Portman Road on Saturday in what is no doubt the Blues’ biggest match of the season so far. The gap to Wolves remains as it was at the start of the week after the Old Gold beat West Ham United 1-0 on Tuesday, a result that Johnson claims did not affect Town’s mindset at the Vitality. “Clearly not as we won the game,” the 25-year-old said. “If it affected us, we would have lost. We didn’t, we kept our heads and we’ve just got to focus on ourselves. “Every game is must-win. That’s the normal life of a Premier League player, every game you have to win. There’s no real pressure for us, the expectation is at a decent level and we’re just enjoying being in the Premier League. “It’s negative when you lose, it’s not a nice feeling when you look at the table and you’re in a spot and not moved. But we’ve kept our heads well, we’ve continued to train as we always have and I feel like things are starting to come together in training. “We feel like we’re on the same wavelength now and you saw that tonight, the second goal was brilliant and the first goal was brilliant as well. I feel like that’s coming so hopefully we’ve not left it too late. “[Saturday] is a massive game, of course. It’s a big game and we’re confident for it.” Broadhead was one of six changes to the Blues side and struck his first Premier League goal in the first half following a driving run by Julio Enciso. Like the rest of his teammates, Johnson was delighted for the Wales international while also touching on Town’s other goalscorer, Delap, who left nothing to chance with his lethal strike on the hour mark. “You see his quality. There’s been times where it’s maybe not quite happened for him, but today he got a free shot at goal and that’s what he can do. He’s a top player. “Buzzing for Broady, I’m so happy for him. He’s done well all season in training and in games and he really deserves that. He’s a top player so hopefully he can get some more.” Another player to return to the side was Axel Tuanzebe following his hamstring injury that has kept him out of action for the last month, and Johnson believes the DR Congo international improves the team and his teammates. He said: “I love playing with Axel, he’s like a stronghold in our team and we need him when he’s fit. He gives you going confidence going forward as well and gives you confidence to be aggressive and push on and go a bit higher. It’s a good mix but anyone playing in front of him he gives confidence and a good foundation. “I think I worked hard for the team, put in a good shift and was positive going forward against a tough opponent. [Milos] Kerkez has been brilliant this season, so to try and stifle him as much as I could is not easy and I’m not going to do it every time. I felt like we did a good job down our side and everyone else did a great job. To chip into a win is sweet. “That’s how it should be every week. Every week you should come off the pitch and know that you’ve worked hard for the win and worked hard for your team, done the hard running and I felt that everyone did that tonight.” Town were backed by 1,307 travelling supporters with many less fortunate fans unable to obtain a ticket watching on from home.

On the support, Johnson said: “To come to Bournemouth on a Wednesday evening is just amazing. Thousands of fans to come and support us the best that they have all season. “It’s going to be a late one, they’re not going to get back until very late. It’s great for them to keep showing us that love and support that probably gave us that extra drive for the win. Hearts out to them.”

Photo: REUTERS/Ian Walton



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments