TWTV Video Verdict - AFC Bournemouth

Thursday, 3rd Apr 2025 09:32

The TWTV team revel in Town’s superb 2-1 victory away against AFC Bournemouth.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to reflect on a win which gave hope that the Blues could still secure Premier League survival.

Photo: TWTV