The TWTD League Calculator 2024/25

Thursday, 3rd Apr 2025 09:44

Last night’s 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth saw Town cut the gap to safety to nine points with eight games left to play, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess whether the Blues can still escape the drop.

TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.





Photo: Matchday Images