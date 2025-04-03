Town Apply For Licence to Host Boxing and Wrestling

Thursday, 3rd Apr 2025 14:24 Town have applied for a licence to stage boxing and wrestling at Portman Road with a Fabio Wardley fight at the stadium a long-time ambition for both the Blues and the Ipswich-born Commonwealth, WBO European and WBA International heavyweight champion. The club has made an application to Ipswich Borough Council to amend its licence to include boxing and wrestling. “Following infrastructure improvements to Portman Road over the past couple of years, it will not be uncommon for the stadium to apply for various licences to host events across different sectors; this is just one of many that will start to appear,” a Town spokesman said. Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Wardley said he hoped to fight at the ground this summer. “The Portman Road thing is a dream and me, my team, Frank [Warren], Queensbury, the football club as well, we’re all working very closely to try and pull something off this summer if we can,” he said. The application requests permission for boxing or wrestling to be staged between midday and 10.30pm on Sundays to Thursdays, and midday to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as live music, dance, alcohol sales and late night refreshments.

Photo: Reuters



