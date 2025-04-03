Burley Book Nominated For Award

Thursday, 3rd Apr 2025 14:39 All to Play For, the book about George Burley’s time as manager of the Blues, has been nominated for the JP Marland Charitable Trust Best Illustrated Book prize at the prestigious Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Awards. The book, which was written by Neil Prentice with along with Burley himself, is still available from TWTD here. All to Play For is up against Admiral: 50 Years of the Replica Shirt, Black Arsenal by Clive Chijioke Nwonka and Matthew Harle, Blue Is The Colour by Nik Yeomans, Cup Tied by Daniel Gray and Alan McCredie, One Shilling by Matthew Caldwell and Alan Dein, We Are Scottish Football by Julie McNeill and Wimbledon: The Pinnacle of Sport by Ian Hewitt and Bob Martin for the gong. It’s the second time in recent seasons a Town book has been nominated at the Sports Book Awards, Tom van Hulsen’s Game Changers, about Burley’s teammates Frans Thijssen and Arnold Muhren’s time with the Blues, having been nominated for Football Book of the Year in 2018. With a combined total of 913 matches as player and manager, Burley has been involved in more matches than anyone else in Ipswich Town’s proud history. In All to Play For, the former Scotland international full-back and manager provides comprehensive insight on his time in charge of the club he loves so much and how it felt to be a player under the legendary Sir Bobby Robson, providing fresh analysis on his eventful eight-year reign as boss, including his thoughts on all the main players and memorable matches from his time in charge at Portman Road. Very pleased to announce we have been shortlisted for the @sportsbookaward for the Best Illustrated Book category. It’s brilliant to be nominated alongside a fantastic list of titles and for our book to be recognised in this way. Thanks to everybody who has helped along the way. pic.twitter.com/CPnuNLklcU — ITFC - The George Burley Era - All To Play For (@itfc81) April 3, 2025 In addition, there are interviews with 20 of those who played under him between the years of 1994 – 2002. A period which culminated in promotion at Wembley in 2000 and then finishing fifth in the Premier League the following season. Burley’s wife Jill is also among those interviewed along with former chairman David Sheepshanks, journalists who covered his team, while there’s a stats section, a look back at club’s commercial activity and George selects his dream team from the 101 players who wore the Blue shirt under his management. TWTD is also currently selling newly rediscovered copies of 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History with numbers very limited.

midastouch added 15:19 - Apr 3

This is definitely at the top of the reading list.

So many magical memories of George’s time at Town (both as a player and manager).

What stories he must have to tell! The stuff dreams are made of. 0

